Thursday evening First to Know forecast (11/24/2022)

Areas of considerable cloudiness will persist this evening, without much of a risk for rain or thunder. A couple of stray sprinkles can happen overnight as readings stay mild and moisture levels remain high. Forecast lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Friday won't have a whole lot of sunshine, with a modest cold front scraping through the area and causing a few showers, starting in the Chattahoochee River region and then slipping south with spotty shower and rain action for the state line area in the afternoon. Highs will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s. Partial clearing is possible Saturday, especially inland, with a little cooling. Sunday will bring another front which will be a little stronger and better capable of triggering scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Monday and Tuesday will be clearer and seasonably cool.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist