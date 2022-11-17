Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/17/2022)

The stream of mid-level cloudiness will stretch across the Big Bend area this evening, with a clearer trend working in overnight from north to south. The amount of lingering clouds will determine how low the morning temperatures can get. Interior south Georgia and the tri-state counties have the better chance for a clearer sky, leading to the coldest lows that can fall near or slightly below freezing. Lows there will be near 30°, while low to mid 30s will be common in the I-10 corridor. Friday offers the brightest day out of the next few to come, with ongoing cold-air influences limiting highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover returns Saturday as readings stay chilly. Some light showers are likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. Temps start to recover closer to 70° for highs next week, but clouds and more shower activity will be included in the warmup.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist