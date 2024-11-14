Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After oh so long, a cold front passing through our territory tonight will halt the lengthy warm and muggy spell we've been under, and force a more-seasonable, cooler, less humid pattern into our region.

Patchy sprinkles and showers will continue moving east across the state line and Suwannee Valley areas with leftover cloudiness elsewhere. A clearing trend will set in overnight from west to east as temps fall from the 70s this evening through the 60s early morning and into the low to mid 50s by sunrise.

Friday will feature more sunshine, a few patches of clouds, and a light north breeze. A fresh feel will be around as readings rise into the 60s and top out around the lower 70s.

Chilly air is expected in the mornings this weekend, with lows in the 40s under a clear sky. Sunlight will be abundant and broad-reaching, with afternoon temperatures getting into the mid 70s Saturday and some upper 70s Sunday.

Next week's warmup is temporary, as another cold front approaches around midweek. Some tropical moisture will combine with it to create higher rain chances for the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist