Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pattern continues to be ruled by a high-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico, effectively blocking any cold front attempting to come our way. This will keep our region rain-free and warm Friday with patchy clouds amid broad sunshine. Morning temperatures will fall into the mid 50s to low 60s, and highs rebound to the low to mid 80s. A few areas near the coast and in the eastern Big Bend will feel a bit humid. That sensation will be more pronounced over the weekend as a weakening line of rain falls apart in the tri-state area late Saturday, colliding with advancing moisture from the east. These features mean clouds will be scattered around, and temps will remain on the warm side in the mid 80s each afternoon through Tuesday. A disturbance from the Atlantic will approach the east side of the Florida peninsula toward the middle of next week, causing a higher chance for scattered showers in some areas and a slight drop in temps.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist