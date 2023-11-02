Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dry air mass will linger around the region tonight and Friday. While nighttime temperatures will still reach chilly levels, Friday morning won't be quite as cold in some parts. As evening readings fall into the 50s, morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s with a light northeast wind. Frost is less likely to occur, and freezing temps will be avoided. Steady sunshine will bump up temps into the 70s for highs. The trend of cool mornings and warmer afternoons will carry forward through the weekend and most of next week. Day-to-day differences will focus on occasional cloud cover, a new source of dry air for early next week, and highs next week that will vary between the low and mid 80s with high pressure trying to build to our south.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist