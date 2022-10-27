Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the evening will be generally clear, clouds lurking to the south and east will begin to trickle into the region early Friday morning. This moisture and cloud cover will reduce the amounts of sunshine, but rain chances will be rather low and mostly confined to the coastline and offshore areas. Forecast lows will fall into the 50s early tonight, then temps will increase toward 60° at sunrise. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The clouds will be scattered throughout the weekend with occasional breaks of clearer sky, especially Saturday. A storm system west of the region will approach Sunday with a few areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms possible. The rain chances decrease Halloween afternoon, leaving the evening drier, slightly clearer, and seasonably mild.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist