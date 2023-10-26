Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The continuation of temperatures slightly above average and a daily dose of sun and clouds influences Friday's outlook. Later tonight, temps will drop out of the 70s by midnight, and dip into the low to mid 60s with a light east wind. A little bit of fog is possible in eastern counties. It'll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday as another warm round of low to mid 80s will occur in the afternoon. High pressure in the upper atmosphere will cover the entire state line region this weekend; it will promote gobs of sunshine but those afternoon readings will push into the upper side of the 80s. Morning lows will be around 60°. We do face a cool-down by Halloween with highs in the 80s, evening temps in the 60s, and cloudier, colder weather for the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist