Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All the features of the weather setup that's been in place all week continue to be present to close out this week. North wind flow today will relax to near calm later tonight. With a clear sky and dry air, the warmth of the afternoon will radiate effectively away from the ground, allowing steady cooling at night. Evening temps will reach the 60s before midnight, and Friday morning lows will again be in the mid 50s to near 60°.

It stays dry Friday afternoon with a slight and temporary wind shift from the east and southeast. This can support a few more clouds, along with the heat, which gets us back to the mid and upper 80s. Friday evening will be mostly in the 70s and 60s after sunset with light wind and no rain concerns.

Guess what? The weekend won't be much different from the previous days of the week! Mornings will be near 60°, and afternoons will be in the 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Various fall festivals or Halloween-related gatherings can occur without major weather hassles, just dress appropriately for the warm conditions in the daytime.

Next week shows a bit more moisture, more scattered clouds, and spotty showers returning to our picture.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist