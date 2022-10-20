Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a record-cold morning, sunshine allowed temps to warm up about 30 degrees above those lows. This evening, though, the formula for another chilly night is in place. A dry, clear sky and little to no wind will promote a quick drop in readings into the 50s and 40s late tonight, with another round of mid to upper 30s probable for interior sections, and lows closer to 40° or so near the coast. We can see a few more areas of frost developing before and right after sunrise. The dry air won't leave Friday, meaning we'll have plenty more sunshine and a warming trend that gets us back into the 70s for highs. The pattern supports ideal weekend weather conditions with ample sun, chilly mornings in the 40s, and higher afternoon temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The steady warm spell sticks into most of next week, as moisture increases starting Tuesday. Some scattered showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday with another front approaching.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist