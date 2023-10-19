Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Additional cloud cover will influence a milder temperature setup for the evening, with readings falling from near 80° in the late afternoon to the 70s and 60s before midnight. Early morning lows will be in the 50s to around 60° and the sky will be partly clear. We'll still have times of sunshine Friday amid areas of clouds and an approaching afternoon cold front. A few showers are likely around and north of the Florida/Georgia line. An isolated thunderstorm is possible near and east of Interstate 75 in southern Georgia. Rain accumulations are expected to be low. A break of clear and dry conditions will greet you on Saturday before a veil of high-level clouds flows overhead on Sunday causing a filtered sunshine effect. Overall temperature trends reflect near-average levels with lows in the 50s and highs in the neighborhood of 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist