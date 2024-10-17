Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The afternoon milder feel will give way to another round of evening chill tonight under a clear sky and light northeast wind flow.

Expect readings to fall into the 60s and 50s rather swiftly early in the night, with morning lows reaching the lower 40s in many areas away from the coast or downtown centers. There are no cold-weather advisories in effect.

Friday will be filled with sunlight again as northeast winds continue at about five to 12 mph. Forecast highs will get into the mid 70s.

A decent but gradual warming trend occurs over the upcoming weekend with continued sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Lows will be closer to the 50s, with daily highs in the neighborhood of 80°.

We'll keep this warmer stretch going into next week, but temps won't be too far above average. High pressure nearby will lock in the northeast wind pattern. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and sources of tropical moisture will be kept out of our region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist