Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/13/2022)

2022 slate first to know FTK
abc 27 First to Know Weather
2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 15:14:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A clearing trend is underway as a cold front approaches our counties from the northwest. This will enhance the drying trend around the region, and allow a decrease in the humidity for the end of this week. Morning temperatures will also reflect a cooler feel, below average by a few degrees in the mid 50s to around 60° Friday morning. Sunlight will be broad and abundant in the rest of the morning and afternoon hours as readings quickly rebound, topping out in the low to mid 80s area-wide. Saturday will feature another mainly sunny and warm day after a cool start. Sunday will also be dry, but a few more clouds arrive late. The next cold front Monday and Tuesday will bring a few showers and then a legitimately chilly air mass into the area, likely pushing midweek lows well into the 40s and even a few upper 30s for interior areas.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.