Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The low-pressure system that triggered widespread rain and a few stronger storms locally this morning is moving east of the region, leaving moisture and clouds in its wake. There won't be much clearing this evening or overnight as winds further decrease, and low clouds and fog settle in early Friday morning. Some mist and drizzle can result from the layers of low clouds at sunrise. Forecast lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some breaks of sun can happen Friday afternoon, perhaps just enough to allow warming into the lower 80s and upper 70s. The main source of any shower coverage will come from the morning fog. A slight drying trend late Friday will support partial clearing, and a few clouds rebuilding Saturday before a strong cold front brings humidity levels way down early next week along with temperatures that dip into the 40s and 50s for lows and near 70° for highs for the first few days of next week.

