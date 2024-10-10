Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the departure of the former Hurricane Milton, we will have a stretch of days featuring sunshine, cool mornings, and mild to warm afternoons thanks to the effects of high pressure over the Southeast and a steady north to northeast wind pattern. Local winds will relax to about 5 to 15 mph this evening, but it's those breezes that are transporting the classic fall setup to our area.

Evening temps will fall out of the 70s, into the 60s before midnight, on their way to lows generally in the 50s area-wide with a clear trend. A few leftover clouds in the Suwannee valley will clear out, too.

Broad sunlight is anticipated for Friday with even lighter winds and highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity levels will be very low.

The weekend won't be much different: Full sunshine with clear sky at night, lows in the 50s (with some 40s possible in southern Georgia) and highs in the lower 80s.

Another front is on the way for early next week, but there won't be much moisture around to support widespread clouds or showers. The front, though, looks to be strong enough to give us another strong dose of dry and cool air.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist