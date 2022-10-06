Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The flow of dry air into the region seems endless. While it's in place, we'll have very little change in day-to-day weather conditions. Tonight will be generally clear with winds decreasing to nearly calm. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s into the late-night hours, with morning lows reaching the middle 50s once again. We'll get the full amounts of sunshine boosting readings in the late-morning and afternoon time frame quickly through the 70s and 80s. It won't be humid, but it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Saturday features a weak cold front that won't cause any rain but can scattered a few more clouds around the area. Moisture stays limited until the middle of next week. A late-week front can trigger more rain opportunities about one week from now.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist