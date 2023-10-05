Thursday evening First To Know forecast (10/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will remain rather uneventful weather-wise, with scattered clouds and breaks of clear sky in the early hours of the night. Overnight, though, broader cloudiness is expected to develop. More moisture around the region will keep nighttime temperatures from getting too cool, as evening readings will fall into the 70s and briefly dip into the upper 60s before sunrise. Sunshine will be masked at times by more clouds that can cause a few spots of showers a light rain to form. Highs Friday will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front moves through from the west by early Saturday which will bump Saturday afternoon temps down a notch, but a stronger push of colder air arrives Sunday morning, producing lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s that day with variable cloudiness. Monday will be the coldest morning with 40s inland. By midweek next week, clouds will return along with deeper moisture to drive up rain chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist