Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winds on the periphery of strong Tropical Storm Ian have been driving northerly breezes around our region today. The winds and gusts will stay below tropical storm force from here on out, but Friday will still be occasionally breezy with ample sunshine and passing clouds. The dry air in place will allow morning lows to fall toward 60° in most areas, and highs Friday afternoon will be comfortably mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s. West wind flow over the weekend plus a mostly sunny sky will get highs into the mid to lower 80s and morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Next week, there are no noticeable tropical hassles coming our way, but a weak cold front on Monday can cause more clouds and a stray shower. Temperature trends remain steady and slightly below average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist