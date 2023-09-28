Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day sunshine is being filtered by leftover thinner cloud cover as a drier trend continues through the next 24 hours and more. However, the deepest moisture is lingering near the coast and the far southeastern Big Bend. A stray shower is possible in those areas, but as the weekend approaches, rain activity will be less likely to occur and the amounts of daytime sun will increase. The overnight readings will fall to the upper 60s to around 70° with partial cloudiness. Broader amounts of sun are likely in southern Georgia, with patchy clouds in northern Florida, as highs rise to the mid 80s. A seasonable amount of warmth is expected this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s combined with lower humidity. A brief shower can occur in the lower Suwannee River region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist