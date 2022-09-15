Watch Now
Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/15/2022)

Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The lingering dry air across areas around and north of Interstate 10 will continue to drive the clear sky pattern around inland counties this evening, with passing clouds likely near the coast. Rain action will be extremely limited, and most locations won't have any in the next few hours. Nighttime temps will fall steadily through the 70s, bottoming out in the mid 60s for southern Georgia and upper 60s around the I-10 corridor. A bit more moisture will intrude across southern counties Friday, resulting in a few more clouds and a slightly better chance for a brief shower or storm. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs rising into the upper 80s. Over the weekend, it'll be near seasonable with low temps around 70° and highs in the upper 80s. A few more showers or storms will scatter around in the Suwannee Valley and coastline. Drier trends will resume next week with daytime temps a little above average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

