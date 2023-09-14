Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/14/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While a front lingers near the Big Bend coastline late Thursday, the region is generally void of significant thunderstorm action. But, a few spots of local showers and rain are present near the front, also around the state line and in parts of interior southern Georgia. Pockets of cloudiness will be present this evening with a couple of those rain areas affecting select neighborhoods, but nothing too fierce should come from them. It'll be partly clear overnight with lows around 70°. Breaks of sun will be more prominent in the morning as a mix of moisture and upper-level winds, along with the stalled frontal zone, will prompt re-developing showers and storms scattered across many local counties by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A hint of dryness reaches southeast Georgia Saturday where the sky will be clearest, but for Big Bend and western counties, occasional clouds and rain can't be ruled out over the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist