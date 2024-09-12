Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/12/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first and strongest "feeder band" zone of rain and storms breaking away from the former hurricane Francine is clearing our eastern counties late this afternoon, with active thunderstorms moving into the Nature Coast region of western Florida.

Locally, the rain coverage is shrinking and activity less sustained. Even some breaks in the cloudiness have occurred. The clearing is temporary, as another thin band of scattered rain and isolated storms will develop this evening and most east toward Lake Seminole counties. Overnight rain activity will be spotty and organized severe storms are not expected for our region.

Lows will be in the mid 70s, influenced by the leftover abundant tropical moisture.

Friday's sunshine amounts will still be limited, but we'll get a few breaks. That can be enough to work with remaining weak boundaries to spark a few more areas of rain and thunder around the region. We will have zones of downpours and a couple of stronger gusts from some of the storms. Severe weather chances remain low.

Forecast highs Friday will be in the middle 80s.

A odd pattern this weekend features a small dose of drier air in the western and tri-state regions, undercutting leftover moisture and a long-lasting stationary frontal zone in eastern sections, meaning there will be times of showers and a few storms, particularly for neighborhoods near the I-75 corridor through Saturday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist