Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from some late breaks of sunshine before dusk, it will be mainly cloudy this evening, and really for the next couple of days, as widely available moisture in the Gulf region influences an upward trend in shower, rain, and thunderstorm development. A low-pressure system in the north-central Gulf will churn up the moisture and produce waves of light to moderate steady rain with embedded more intense downpours and a few stronger thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms can form Friday, but the main longer-term effect will come from copious amounts of rain, which will range from 1-3" across most inland areas to 3-6" possible for coastal areas and sections of the Suwannee River valley. A flood watch is up for the Big Bend coastal counties starting Friday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 70s, and highs will be capped in the 80s for the next few afternoon as sunshine will be hard to come by and frequently passing areas of rain will hold back on the heating. The rainy pattern starts decrease later Sunday through early next week.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Big Bend flood watch (published 09/08/2022)

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist