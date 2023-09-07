Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front in central Alabama is sliding southeast, and a few showers and storms have kicked off ahead of it in the tri-state region. Isolated strong storms will cause gusty conditions that may prompt a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings. Areas of rain will affect several state-line communities around and beyond sunset, with variable cloudiness expected throughout the region. Forecast temps will be impacted by any areas of rain, though 70s are anticipated for most of the night. Highs Friday will be confined to the upper 80s and lower 90s with intervals of sunshine amid scattered clouds and re-developing showers and storms. The weekend will feature temperatures in the lower 90s — slightly above seasonal averages — and hit-or-miss showers and storms favoring eastern and coastal areas.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist