Thursday evening First to Know forecast (09/01/2022)

While clouds broke in many north Florida counties this evening, allowing late sunshine to come through, lingering pockets of clouds and rain will affect southern Georgia communities at various times tonight. The heaviest rain will be north of US 84 as storms in the interior counties. Downpours can trigger spots of flooding. Any late-night storms will dwindle by midnight, leaving scattered clouds and temps able to fall into the lower 70s for lows. Friday's highs will top out around 90°, but can fall short with an early buildup of clouds and developing rain in some regions by midday. The same hazards of spot flooding, flash flooding, and frequent lightning will be present Friday afternoon. The holiday weekend outlook keeps active showers and storms in the picture from time to time, with periods of sunshine to balance things out. Temperatures will retain their average seasonal levels in the low 90s for highs and low to mid 70s for lows.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist