Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/31/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A lingering boundary on the back side of the departed former Hurricane Idalia became a focal point of support for areas of showers, heavy rain, and thunderstorms that kicked off in the heat of the afternoon. A few more showers and stormy conditions will be encountered, including some areas that were hit hard by the hurricane Wednesday. No severe weather is anticipated, but the pattern of easily formed showers and storms is expected Friday, reaching about 80% of the region at various times of day. Forecast lows will be in the mid 70s, and highs Friday will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. This weekend, rain coverage will be squished to the coast and western areas as a zone of drier air flows in from the northeast. This will lessen the risk for rain by the last half of the Labor Day weekend, as well as decreasing the humidity and allowing some area lows Sunday through Tuesday to drop into the 60s. Highs will be closer to average around 90°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist