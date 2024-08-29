Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our weather pattern has been slow to change this week, but the gradual transition to a drier trend with fewer showers and storms is well underway. This evening, a few spotty areas of rain will move northwest from the sea breeze zone along US 19 in the eastern Big Bend, west to I-10 and into the Lake Seminole counties. The rain will be locally heavy but isolated in overall coverage.

Expect it to be drier and partly cloudy elsewhere as temperatures linger in the warmer range of the low 90s and 80s. Rain will cool off affected areas faster, but a general drop toward 80° is projected by 10 p.m. Nighttime readings will reach mid 70s for lows with areas of clearer sky.

Friday features the presence of slightly drier conditions which will keep rain development sparse in the afternoon and mainly focused on the sea breeze. It'll be sunny to partly cloudy through this point with highs topping out in the middle 90s.

The lack of widespread rain will stretch throughout Labor Day weekend as thunderstorm formation will be isolated at most. It'll also stay hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index near 105°.

A wetter pattern is foreseen beyond Labor Day, and temps will come down if that trend comes to pass.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist