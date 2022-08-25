Thursday evening First to Know forecast (08/25/2022)

Evening and nighttime showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish as they move north to northeast through the state line southern Georgia counties and along the north Florida stretch of the Suwannee River. While severe thunderstorms aren't likely, some briefly frequent lightning is possible before 10:00 p.m. Some patchy downpours can cause a quick inch of rainfall, and already-saturated grounds can encounter some spot or nuisance flooding if additional heavy rain occurs. Conditions settle down overnight with a mostly cloudy sky as temps will be steady in the mid and low 70s. Sunshine can be scarce again Friday, but a few longer breaks can help pop more rounds of locally heavy rain and active storms. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances stay elevated over the weekend, but there will be times of sunshine and warm, humid conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist