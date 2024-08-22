Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A lingering stationary front in the lower Suwannee River valley is helping to create the cloudiness and occasional heavy rain that's been experienced for the coastal neighborhoods, with patchy to widely scattered rain and showers north of Interstate 10. Areas of rain will be concentrated across northern Florida through early evening, but the coverage will remain scattered and not everyone will receive rain or thunder.

It will be variably cloudy (overcast for some, clearer for others at different times) through the Friday morning hours. Lows will range from the lower 70s inland to mid 70s coast and east.

The front will still play a big role in rain and storm development Friday, but the trend favors fewer showers for many interior regions in the afternoon. Southwestern Georgia will have lower rain chances compared to the Alapaha River area, where an east-northeast flow can tap into nearby moisture for a few spot showers. Most rain action will be in the Suwannee region and toward Apalachee Bay and the adjacent coastline.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a few 90s for inland areas.

The weekend will have a similar weather setup, with a few afternoon showers and storms favoring coast and eastern areas. Next week, high pressure to our west will aid in lower rain action for all by midweek while boosting highs to the middle 90s.

