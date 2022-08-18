Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier showers and storms have moved east, leaving extra cloud cover in their wake. Patchy light rain will affect areas around the state line through this evening, with the best chances for thunderstorms remaining south and east of the eastern Big Bend. There will be a few breaks in the cloud cover overnight, but not entirely clear. A couple of showers can't be ruled out. Lows will drop into the mid and low 70s. Peeks of sun, especially in the morning, will allow enough warming for highs to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The setup still supports easy development of rain and thunderstorms by late morning through the afternoon, some of which can be locally heavy and briefly strong. The weekend ahead will have the ongoing risk of occasional rainy and stormy conditions amid periods of a sun-and-cloud mix.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist