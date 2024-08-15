Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rainy pattern remains somewhat inactive late Thursday with the exception of a stream of moisture coming into the Suwannee River region on easterly winds off the Atlantic. Spotty showers will continue there through mid-evening with local rain moving to the west-southwest.

Broadly speaking, scattered clouds will tend to clear out late tonight through Friday morning. A source of relatively drier air will allow morning temps to fall into the lower 70s. The same dry air will promote abundant sunshine Friday morning and afternoon. It will still be seasonably hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but not likely to have an impact in many areas.

Saturday will also feature what's left of the drier air source, getting morning temps closer to 70° in eastern and inland locations, and highs rebounding to the mid 90s. Showers and storms will be limited to the sea breeze.

Moisture flow resumes across the area ahead of another cold front Sunday, so the chances for scattered thunderstorms will be on the increase. We'll still have times of clouds and sun mixing together but it will feel more humid.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist