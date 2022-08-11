Watch Now
Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/11/2022)

Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:11:42-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds have stalled today's warming trend. Also, the clouds and earlier rain have stabilized the atmosphere, making locally strong to severe storms less likely to happen. However, patches of rain and isolated thunder are still possible through late tonight. Temperatures mainly in the 80s will fall into the 70s this evening, reaching lows around the lower 70s. Cloudiness will be present in the morning along with breaks of sunshine and a few showers and storms for the coastline areas. Additional showers and storms will develop through the course of the daylight hours with highs mostly in the 80s. A cold front this weekend will focus rain activity in the southern reaches of the region while slightly drier air will be noticed across interior counties with lower humidity.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

