Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Isolated rain and thunder have been heavy in the few locations affected by them. But that type of storminess will remain very localized and spotty for another few hours. The rest of us will stay sultry all night long with the combination of high moisture amounts of lingering heat.

Evening temps outside of rainy areas will be in the 90s through 8 p.m., falling slowly through the 80s beyond midnight. Morning lows will be around 76° to 81°.

Highs Friday will rebound to the mid and upper 90s again. The southwest wind pattern keeps moisture flowing in, producing a few more scattered showers and storms after a few hours of heating. But feels-like values will still manage to be around 105° to 112° before any rain forms. Heat advisories are likely.

Rain coverage over the weekend will be scattered to numerous, driven in part by a cold front stalling near the tri-state area. Highs will be knocked down a few degrees as a result. High pressure next week will influence an ongoing trend of above-average temperatures with pop-up thunderstorms each afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist