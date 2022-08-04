Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The typical late-day scattered variety of showers and storms is present across several inland counties, some of them producing local downpours and frequent lightning. Isolated stronger storms can kick up the wind gusts to over 40 mph in a few spots. These storms will weaken around and after sunset, leaving a partial clearing trend for the night. Temperatures will be affected by rounds of rain, but in general, readings fall into the 70s later tonight, dropping to the low to mid 70s for lows. Highs Friday have a good chance to go into the low to mid 90s with adequate morning and early-afternoon sunshine. Pop-up clouds can support a few showers and storms later in the day. The rain forecast is at healthy levels this weekend, but still mainly in a scattered fashion with times of sun mixed in between.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist