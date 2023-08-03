Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few stray showers will cause dampness in a few neighborhoods of the Apalachicola forest and eastern Big Bend regions this evening, but a warm and muggy feel will set in again late tonight. Areas of active storms in western Georgia will weaken as they move southeast. What's left of them overnight will spread clouds and diminishing showers into interior southern Georgia counties, especially near the Alapaha River. Overnight temps will drop to the mid 70s. The leftover wind flow from those south Georgia rain areas will interact with the local seabreeze, and another zone of organized storms will move through middle Georgia Friday, all leading to increased scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage for the area by afternoon. Some storms will have stronger wind gusts and can be severe with heavy rain. Highs will still be hot in the low to mid 90s. The weekend will also feature these rounds of rain and storms with breaks of sunshine in between.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist