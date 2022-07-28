Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead will feature another batch of scattered rain and thunder, moving north to northeast over several inland counties. They carry the same hazards as storms of the previous days: Brief downpours, some moderate wind gusts, and a pickup in the lightning count when they're at their strongest. These will diminish as the night goes on, leaving patchy clouds and areas of clearer sky for the early morning. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s for lows. Friday's temps will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s before the next set of daytime showers and storms gets underway by early afternoon near the coast. The coverage will be more widely spaced than recent trends have shown. High pressure nearby will influence a lowering of rain activity for the weekend, which would support warmer high temps near the mid 90s away from the coast.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist