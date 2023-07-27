Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The seabreeze and the northeast to east wind flows will be the main triggers of patchy to widely scattered evening showers and storms, favoring coastal counties and areas near I-75 in northern Florida and southern Georgia. Outside of these rainy areas, it will be a very warm evening with areas of clouds and a gradual clearing trend early in the morning. Forecast temps will range from the low 90s this evening to the low 80s before midnight, with eventual lows dropping into the mid 70s. Broad moisture coming in from the southeast will help fuel showers and storms in a scattered to locally numerous case by Friday afternoon. The sunshine before they form will lead highs into the lower 90s, but excessive cloudiness will slow the warming trend in some areas. Rain activity will stretch into Friday evening, then picking up again by Saturday afternoon. The trend of daytime showers typical of our summertime pattern will persist into next week, but so will above-average highs around 94° to 99° and peak feels-like values near 110° on some days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist