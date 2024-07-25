Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The west wind pattern today tended to delay the development of rain and thunderstorms in the western sections of the Big Bend and southwestern Georgia, but with sufficient warming and huge amounts of moisture around, some rain is being squeezed out in these regions this evening. They'll be slow to move and can create a big soaking for neighborhoods that get them. Local spot flooding is a possibility in these isolated cases. Severe weather chances are minimal.

Forecast temps will range from near 90° to the low 80s for the early to mid evening. Leftover showers will dwindle after midnight, leaving patchy clouds and temps lowering toward the mid 70s.

The active rain cycle continues Friday and through the weekend. Each day features partial sunshine, a southwest to south wind flow, continued deep moisture, and rain and thunder popping up more abundantly in the afternoons.

Highs Friday and over the weekend will be in the lower 90s.

There's no point in the next week where rain chances will be at zero, but there can be a slight retreat from the hyperactive daytime thunderstorm pattern by the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist