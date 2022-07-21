TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're dealing with areas of cloudiness and breaks of sunshine after an early-afternoon wave of showers and storms, and a separate zone of developing storms in interior southern Georgia. Isolated stronger storms are possible there as they move to the east-northeast along a slow-moving front. That will be a factor in Friday's rain and thunderstorm coverage, which places more numerous times of rain in southern Georgia counties while scattered activity will be present around the state line and to the south throughout various times of day. Forecast lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with occasional clear sky, and Friday's highs will climb to near 90°. Rain and thunder chances are featured every day through the middle of next week. Temps will run slightly warmer, but not too far above the average of the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist