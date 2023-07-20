Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/20/2023)

The summertime scorcher continues for the region Friday as nearby high pressure continues to squelch the afternoon thunderstorm development pattern and contribute to the hot daytime conditions. This evening, areas of clear sky are expected with patchy haze. Warmth stretches into the night with 80s through midnight, and morning lows bottoming out in the mid 70s. Steady heating is probable for the morning hours with sunshine and few clouds, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temps will top out in the mid and upper 90s, except right at the coast. There will be a few more thunderstorms possible, with the seabreeze lending some effort, along with a cluster of storms in middle Georgia that can spark some local activity. Saturday will feature broader showers and storms for inland areas while readings remain hot. Sunday will be cloudier with areas of rain and thunder. Severe storm risks are low, but some storms Friday and Saturday can trigger strong wind gusts and some hail.

Feels-like values will be in the range of 105° to 111° Friday afternoon, so a Heat Advisory will be in effect between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist