Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few patches of showers will dwindle as the night goes along. Leftover cloudiness will also break, leading to a variably clear trend for the overnight period. A few more newly formed areas of rain and thunder will develop amid the rich flow of moisture and southwest winds near marine and offshore sections before sunrise. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s as it remains very humid.

Partial sunshine will trigger enough warming to get temps to rise to around 90° to the lower 90s for highs Friday. Coastal showers will move inland with scattered thunderstorms around state line counties as early as midday, with additional action moving into southern Georgia for the afternoon. Like previous days, downpours will soak select communities, and severe weather development will be isolated.

The weekend does not have major changes to this semi-active rainy pattern. Rain coverage can be reduced a bit in the Suwannee Valley, but each day this weekend through the middle of next week will feature the daily doses of pop-up scattered thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist