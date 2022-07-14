Thursday evening First to Know forecast (07/14/2022)

We are still in the midst of an unsettled pattern, where showers, heavy rain, and active thunderstorms develop and move across most local counties from time to time. Evening activity will move from west to east in general, and areas that get some late sunshine can experience a return of downpours and frequent lightning. Cloudiness is likely to lurk around overnight with spottier shower action and lows in the mid 70s. Sunshine will be limited for most of Friday (though a few peeks will break through). The bulk of rain coverage will be late morning through the afternoon, with the similar hazards of downpours, local flooding, and briefly strong wind gusts possible. Highs will be capped in the mid and upper 80s, with few warmer readings in the southeastern Big Bend. As a stalled front meanders into Saturday, rain activity will again be easy to develop. Once the front dissipates early next week, a gradual increase in sunshine is forecast with a slow decrease in showers and storms, back to average afternoon thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist