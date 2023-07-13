Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The newest batch of daytime rain and thunder action is moving to the east, affecting several coastal and inland counties with spots of downpours and active lightning, along with locally strong wind gusts. Like previous days, the activity will diminish after 7:00 p.m. and likely fading before midnight. Some clearing will take place overnight as temperatures fall back into the 70s. Patchy fog is possible before sunrise. The pattern repeats itself Friday, with slight differences in the amounts of shower and storm coverage (can be higher in western areas, and generally scattered in eastern zones). Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 90s, similar to previous afternoons. Weekend rain and thunder chances are elevated in the scattered to numerous categories but mostly focused on the afternoon and early evening. Next week, hints at strengthening high pressure will decrease rain development and boost highs into the mid and upper 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist