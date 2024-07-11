Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It feels a little different out there, doesn't it? That's because today's northerly wind pattern took much drier air from the north and brought it right through our region and to the coastline. Clouds are scattered with areas of clear sky. An isolated shower can form near and just inland from the coast before sunset where the sea breeze is set up, but most of us will get through tonight without disruptive weather. Evening temps stay warm, with low 90s early on, falling to 80° or so by midnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine will be rather generous Friday and the humidity levels will be lower than earlier this week. It doesn't mean the day will be any cooler; in fact, mid to upper 90s will be common outside of the sea breeze zone. Feels-like values won't be much higher than actual air temperatures, but it will still be hot either way.

Moisture lurks just off to the south, and over the weekend, it will gradually fill back in over the area. Rain opportunities remain scarce through Saturday, then a few more popcorn-variety showers and storms appear Sunday. For most of next week, highs stay around the mid 90s, the muggy feel will be more obvious, and more rain and thunderstorms will sprout up throughout the area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist