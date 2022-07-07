TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just like the last few days, late-afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms will be scattered around the area, with more of them around interior southern Georgia. Any local storm can cause a quick downpour and excess rainfall, along with lightning that can become frequent and travel outside the rainy zone. The action will decrease later at night, leaving patchy clouds amid breaks of clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 70s again, and highs Friday will return to the low to mid 90s before showers and storms get scattered around once more. A few of the afternoon storms can be briefly intense with stronger wind gusts and isolated cases of hail. We'll lean into a more unsettled trend over the weekend; while Saturday's rain should still be scattered, Sunday's coverage can become more widespread with times of steady rain and limited sun. Rainfall totals may exceed two inches by Monday afternoon as a cold front stalls over the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist