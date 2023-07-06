Thursday evening First To Know forecast (07/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The showers and storms this evening are fewer in number, but still affecting select areas with temporary downpours and some lightning flashes. We'll keep a limit on the amounts and strength of thunderstorms this evening and through the night. It'll be sultry and humid overall with breaks in the cloud cover Friday morning as lows fall to the mid and low 70s. Friday will have another round of pop-up showers and storms scattered around the region by mid-afternoon, while a few areas will go without rain entirely. It's the usual summertime rain pattern with highs near or above average in the low to mid 90s. Weekend weather won't be much different, with the scattered variety of rain and thunder in the afternoons and stable temperature trends (staying on the hot side, but not far above typical July levels). There are signals that support broader rain development and coverage next Monday and Tuesday, and daytime temps can be lower if that pans out.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist