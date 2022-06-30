TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's rain and thunderstorm pattern is quite spotty, but still locally heavy. A few more thunderstorms are possible in the Suwannee River counties later this evening before activity subsides late tonight. It will be variably cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Friday's rain pattern favors the afternoon hours and most northern Florida and tri-state counties with areas of downpours and frequent lightning. Highs will be around 90°. The holiday weekend rain chances remain with us, as scattered action will affect different areas at different times of the afternoon and evening. Organized severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms can be briefly strong and soaking, including on Independence Day itself.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist