Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sun and heat prevail across the region this evening, with temps in the high 90s taking time to fall this evening into the 80s around and after sunset. The air is still somewhat drier than earlier in the week, helping in the nighttime cooling process. Overnight readings will be in the 70s, with eventual lows in the mid to low 70s. The upper high system producing the heat wave will break down in the holiday weekend; it'll still be hotter than average but afternoon temps will back off from the 100°. Friday's highs will be around 94° to 99° with a partly cloudy trend. A couple of showers and storms will develop, with higher chances well inland in southern Georgia. We will also have better opportunities for developing showers and storms scattered around the region, with isolated stronger storms possible, though not all locations will experience such activity during the Independence Day weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist