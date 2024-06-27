Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure center in central Alabama has helped in making the afternoon partly sunny to mostly cloudy across the region, with passing showers and storms experienced. We'll be in a lull in rain and storm activity for the evening, but it will remain warm and very humid. Forecast temps have been held down in the 80s to around 90°, and slow cooling into the lower 80s is anticipated late tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s with variably cloudy conditions and a few showers around.

Friday, the Deep South disturbance will weaken, but still will be capable of forming areas of cloudiness and occasional showers and storms. Overall coverage will still be scattered, meaning not everyone within our area will receive rain. Highs will be around 90° to the mid 90s (warmest in areas with longer stretches of sunshine).

Over the weekend, scattered pop-up showers and storms will prevail with a blend of clouds and sun both weekend days. Highs will range from the low 90s to the upper 90s, again dependent on the amount of rain action that develops.

Early next week offers more of the same sort of rain development, with a decrease around the Fourth of July.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist