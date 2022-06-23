TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures today have risen back to around 100°, with heat-index readings around 105°. Isolated rain or thunder can occur near US 19 in the southeastern Big Bend region, but not much else is expected to develop in other areas near the state line. Like last night, evening temps will stay very warm in the 90s and 80s past sunset, then falling into the mid 70s in the hours before sunrise. The sky will be mainly clear. Friday gives us one last day of very hot temperatures, with highs close to and around 100°. However, the region will be better set up for late-day and evening showers and thunderstorms, starting inland and in the Suwannee Valley and moving south. Some of them can be gusty with heavy rain and isolated severe weather. A front on Saturday will sustain cloudiness and areas of rain, allowing temps to cool down closer to 90° for highs. Sunday will be drier for inland areas. Next week stays warm, but closer to average iN the low to mid 90s with a few showers and storms forming each day.

Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of Friday in most local counties with feels-like heat index values as high as 112° in the afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist