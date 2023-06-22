Thursday evening First to Know forecast (06/22/2023)

The unsettled weather setup in the Southeast will keep driving periods of spotty rain and thunderstorm development near tri-state counties this evening, with broader rain coverage likely forming near the coast or offshore in the Bay waters. Anything that forms will tend to move east to east-northeast. Plenty of moisture around these parts will contribute to locally high rainfall amounts, which can happen over areas already saturated by recent rain accumulations. A flood watch remains in effect across the region through Friday evening, and flash flooding can occur in downpours. Lows tonight will be near 70°, and Friday's highs will be in the 80s to near 90°. The disturbance creating this rain action will move out, allowing a bit of dry air to enter inland areas and reducing the rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Another system comes close by Monday, renewing rain coverage for a couple of days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist